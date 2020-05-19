STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - May 19, 2020 - We are happy to announce that Defold, the ultimate free to use cross platform game engine, is now sharing all source code with a developer-friendly license! This move will bring transparency to the development process and invite external contributors to make the engine better for everyone. As part of this move, King has decided to transfer Defold to a software foundation; the Defold Foundation. This will further strengthen Defold as a free engine and establish the future of Defold in the hands of the Defold Foundation together with the community and industry partners.
