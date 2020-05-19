Defold Logo with Text

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - May 19, 2020 - We are happy to announce that Defold, the ultimate free to use cross platform game engine, is now sharing all source code with a developer-friendly license! This move will bring transparency to the development process and invite external contributors to make the engine better for everyone. As part of this move, King has decided to transfer Defold to a software foundation; the Defold Foundation. This will further strengthen Defold as a free engine and establish the future of Defold in the hands of the Defold Foundation together with the community and industry partners.

Cartoon character delivering a letter
No setup

Defold comes fully featured out of the box. There's nothing to set up or configure, not even when bundling. Simply download the editor and get creative!

  • Visual Editor
  • Code Editor
  • Lua Scripting
  • Lua Debugger
  • Scene Editor
  • Particle Editor
  • Tilemap Editor
Truly cross-platform

Using just one code base, and without the need for external tools, Defold lets you publish your game to a multitude of platforms, including:

  • HTML5
  • Android
  • iOS
  • Steam
  • FB Instant Games
  • Windows
  • macOS
  • Linux



Turn-key solution

  • Use basic bulding blocks to create complex behaviour.
  • Everything you need to make a game in one tool
  • Write game logic using Lua.
  • Zero-config cloud build

Custom configuration

  • Add new functionality from the Asset Portal.
  • Setup your own local build environment.
  • Write your own native code to extend the engine.
  • Easy integration with external tools such as Atom, Spine and Tiled.


PRODUCT FEATURES

